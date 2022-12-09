GILFORD — Gilford High School senior Patrick Gandini has been described by Gilford’s athletic director as “a GOAT.” His coaches marvel at his “rare combination of natural talent with enormous drive and true enthusiasm.” His neighbors know him as the dark-haired “whoosh” passing them on the sidewalk.
2022 marked Gandini’s senior season as a high school cross country runner, one which stretched into the early days of December and brought him to stride on a national stage.
His results speak for themselves — and they have a lot to say.
Gandini three-peated a win at this year’s Division III championship, leading the Gilford boys’ cross country team to its first runner-up banner since the 1980s. He also took the statewide title, winning the Meet of Champions in a photo finish and setting a course record. He went on to place fourth at the 260-competitor-strong New England Championships.
After placing fifth at a regional qualifier of 250 runners, Gandini represented the northeast at Nike’s Cross Country Nationals, where in a field of about 200, he finished in a three-way tie for 37th.
Gandini, however, is celebrated not only for his accomplishments but, above all, for his work ethic, for his demeanor and for his leadership.
“Patrick is the real deal; he's a full package. He's a wonderful person and a tremendous athlete,” said Gilford Athletic Director Rick Acquilano. “I’m not sure we'll have another Patrick come through our building anytime soon.”
Though he started with a real knack and natural talent as a runner, four years of intentional, dedicated training made Gandini into a mentally gritty, physically healthy, and well-liked runner who, despite being the fastest he’s ever been, is still just on the cusp of his potential greatness, said Coach Kathy Aldridge.
Gandini fell in love with running at a young age, taking every opportunity to run local turkey trots and community races in his hometown. He committed to running as a sport in middle school, realizing that, he said, “it was the thing that I was really good at and that I also really loved to do.”
After an impressive first season in high school — placing second in D III finals, top 10 at the Meet of Championships and top 30 at New Englands — the pandemic hit. It abbreviated his sophomore playoffs and stunted access to invitational races, something Aldridge said was an obstacle to development of his racing strategy.
It meant that this fall’s post-season pushed Gandini not just to be a better runner, but to be a better racer.
“He is not afraid to get off the line and be the lead pack – which a lot of runners do not like to do – and he has the strength to hold on, to run uncomfortable and still finish with a strong kick,” Aldridge said. But Gandini did get clipped from behind in races, which, Aldridge said, later informed his own ability to close the gaps ahead of him. It was a fall full of “tactical lessons.”
He was armed to learn those lessons with a healthy body — Aldridge’s “quality over quantity” training plan is 55 miles per week in-season to prevent injury, rather than the 80 or 85 of Gandini’s peers — a graceful self-assuredness and an apparent incapability of giving up.
“Patrick goes into every race believing he will win,” Aldridge said. “That humble confidence, I think, carries him when he's up against really tough competition” and gives him “the grit and determination to hold on when the race falls apart." "That,” she added, “has saved him in a lot of big races recently.”
At the New England Championships, Gandini described “getting caught by the big chase pack.”
“That just showed that it's such a mental game,” he said. “It's not a matter of where my fitness is. I know I can be fit and I am fit. It's just a matter of being able to push myself mentally and knowing how to race.”
At Nike Nationals in Oregon, Gandini said he was fighting for full breaths, slipping into the high 40s by mid-race. “But then with a [kilometer] to go I just suddenly — I don't know what it was — but I was able to breathe again,” he said. “It went from a race to survive back to really racing.” He clawed back more than 10 spots.
Those races "sort of showed me you can be 100% prepared for something and just sometimes it just doesn't pan out,” Gandini said. “I think that's what I really love about the sport.”
Gandini leaves Gilford’s boy’s cross country team bigger, better and hungrier than he found it.
“Being a team captain and being a leader is so much more than being the best at something,” he said. He found meaning in passing on skills and confidence to his younger teammates and being able to lead by example as proof that effort investments do pay off.
As captain, “he can sometimes see in those kids what they don't see themselves,” Aldridge said. “Now they've tasted victory and they'd like to win the state meet.”
Having Gandini as an athlete, she continued, also made her a better coach. “I had to up my game as well, to sort of be one step ahead of him, which isn’t always easy,” Aldridge said.
“It’s a trademark of kids that are really good at something that, if they're not satisfied with their accomplishments, they are always looking for more,” Acquilano said. “And Patrick is an example of that, people see that in the community.”
Assistant Coach John Goegel commended Gandini’s parents, Gretchen and Keith, for creating “a loving, nurturing and supportive environment” which, alongside a dash of inherited aptitude and passion, helped him to flourish. Gretchen was a five-time division cross country champion as a Gilford High student.
For now, Gandini is preparing for ski season — the four-season athlete competes in both nordic and alpine disciplines. In the spring track season, he’ll aim to defend his two-time state titles in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races.
