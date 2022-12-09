GILFORD — Gilford High School senior Patrick Gandini has been described by Gilford’s athletic director as “a GOAT.” His coaches marvel at his “rare combination of natural talent with enormous drive and true enthusiasm.” His neighbors know him as the dark-haired “whoosh” passing them on the sidewalk. 

2022 marked Gandini’s senior season as a high school cross country runner, one which stretched into the early days of December and brought him to stride on a national stage.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.