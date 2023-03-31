LACONIA — “My father was the hardest working man I ever knew,” begins Brian Gilbert, remembering his dad. “He worked at the telephone company each day, then would go home at the end of every day to make 500 cement blocks at night.” Del Gilbert, who started Del Gilbert & Son Block Company in 1948, died in 2012. He left a legacy of caring, quality and community involvement, carried on today by second-generation family members who run the company that has grown to include four locations statewide.

Growth is a key component of the Gilbert legacy. Del began selling cement blocks from his home in Laconia, and purchased the first 10 acres of the company’s current location in 1957. “When he first bought this property, we were surrounded by farms,” recalls Brian. “When I was 8 years old, I was out in the precast plant shoveling concrete with the men. I was 8 – I thought it was great.” Gilbert Block’s original five employees ranged in age from 17 to 62, with some staying on for nearly 30 years.

