Stephen Colcord

During the pandemic, Laconia resident Stephen Colcord wrote two crime fiction novels based on his experience as a deputy U.S. Marshal with the Belknap County Sheriff's Office. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The pandemic turned most people's lives upside down, but for Stephen Colcord, the cataclysm opened a new door in the form of fiction writing.

“I always thought I'd do it when I retired, but when COVID hit, I needed to do something with my time,” recalled Colcord, a career police officer and city resident. “Everyone forgets how boring that was. When you get home from work, you couldn't go anywhere.”

