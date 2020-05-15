PLYMOUTH — Speare Memorial Hospital announced this week that it is following state guidance and has resumed time-sensitive elective surgeries and procedures.
Speare, like many hospitals, temporarily stopped performing these procedures earlier in the coronavirus pandemic as the state prepared for a possible spike in the number of COVID-19 patients who required hospitalization.
“While the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased recently, this is no cause for alarm,” the hospital said in a news release. “
The rise has occurred as the number of tests administered has increased sharply.
Surgeries can now be done to alleviate pain, such as gallbladder operations and joint replacements, as well as procedures to diagnose significant health issues and address problems that are making it difficult for people to function each day, the hospital said.
“We continue to engage in vigilant infection prevention measures and have procedures in place to ensure that patients with the virus are cared for in isolation, away from other patients needing medical care,” the hospital said. “Our protocols include enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-touch, public surface areas, screening and masking of all people entering our facilities, changing patient flow to accommodate social distancing, and parking lot testing.
“All surgical patients will be tested for COVID-19 in our parking lot prior to surgery, and those testing positive will need to delay surgery if possible. All care team members will continue to wear surgical masks and protective eyewear, as well as other necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), at all times when caring for patients.”
Speare physician offices are open for in-person appointments and continue to offer telehealth services for those that meet the criteria. All patients who visit imaging, lab, and physician offices will be screened for the disease, including a temperature check.
“No one should risk their health and wellbeing by delaying medical care any longer,” the hospital said. “We strongly encourage patients with chronic health conditions to resume regular appointments to ensure optimal health.”
