BRISTOL — Employees of Freudenberg-NOK have expressed concern that the nation’s move away from fossil fuels could lead to the loss of jobs and the possible closing of plants, such as the former International Packings Corporation facility, the town’s largest employer.

The company is making changes to support alternate technology in automotive and general industries, such as energy, process seals, and chemical operations, according to Cheryl Eberwein, director of media relations. At the same time, Freudenberg “will continue to support our internal combustion engine customers through the evolution that is taking place in the automotive industry. Many of the materials and products we have developed for alternate powertrain systems can be, and have been, applied to internal combustion engines as well. So, we continue to support ICE requirements as well as requirements for new mobility vehicles.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.