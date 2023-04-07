FIRST Robotics Team 7912

Newfound Regional High School FIRST Robotics Team 7912. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — The Newfound Regional High School robotics team, which won the state championship at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center in Durham in March, is now headed to the Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, Massachusetts, with the backing of Freudenberg-NOK.

Freudenberg-NOK of Bristol provides nearly all of the funding for FIRST Robotics Competition Team 7912, including the sponsorship of three members from the company’s Ashland plant. It is part of Freudenberg’s commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics curricula in area schools. The New Hampshire Department of Education and FIRST NH also provide some financial support. 

