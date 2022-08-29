State School

The former Laconia State School property has gone largely unused since the school was shut down in 1991 and the state prison closed in 2009. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property.

The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug. 19 deadline, Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said.

