LACONIA — John Broderick, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, has personal experience with the danger of untreated mental illness and wants others to benefit from what his family has gone through.
In 2002, Broderick was beaten so badly by his then 32-year-old son that he required extensive facial reconstructive surgery. His son, Christian, who suffered from depression and anxiety, spent three years in prison.
Broderick travels throughout New Hampshire and Vermont as part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s mental health awareness campaign, which provides students and others with tips and resources for identifying and dealing with emotional suffering.
He will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Laconia High School Auditorium in an event sponsored by Belknap County Restorative Justice Program. He will also discuss how mental health relates to substance use disorders, crime and other issues.
The R.E.A.C.T. campaign utilizes the five signs of emotional suffering identified by Change Direction, a national organization dedicated to changing the culture and communication surrounding mental illness.
Those signs are personality change, agitation, social withdrawal, poor self-care and hopelessness.
The campaign encourages people to recognize those signs, express concern and offer support, act immediately by talking to someone you trust, care enough to follow through and follow up, and text to 741-741 — the crisis text line — or call 603-448-4400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.