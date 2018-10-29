MEREDITH — Access to the Benjamin M. Smith Memorial Library’s fiction room and meeting room will not be available for several weeks, due to damage from last week’s flooding incident.
A malfunctioning water fountain at the library covered the floor in the fiction room with water, although it did not collect there, instead flowing downstairs into the meeting room and kitchen area.
Library Director Erin Apostolos said they are working to restore service in the rest of the library as soon as possible, but, meanwhile, they have arranged for library activities to take place at other locations around town.
Today’s (Tuesday’s) Teen-Tween Halloween Party will take place in the Meredith Community Center at 3:30 p.m.
The Bookworm Brunch Halloween Party will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Meredith Community Center.
Friends of the Library will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 31, at 3:30 p.m. at Once Read Books in the Hannaford plaza.
The Tot Time Reading Circle will meet on Friday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Meredith Community Center.
Apostolos said that, if the library is unable resume circulation in the near future, Once Read Books will allow the staff to use its shop in the Hannaford Plaza for book circulation.
Downstairs damage requires removing and replacing the sheetrock and doing other maintenance in the meeting room.
Apostolos expressed her appreciation to the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department for working with the library to reschedule events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.