BELMONT — The second of two barn fires that occurred over the weekend rekindled Tuesday morning, but was quickly extinguished.
Assistant Fire Chief Deb Black said the fire at 265 Seavey Road appeared to be fully extinguished on Monday morning, although there was what appeared to be steam rising from the roof. That corner of the roof is what rekindled on Tuesday, she said.
Black said the Seavey Road fire appeared to be an “isolated situation” and not related to the previous day’s fire on Brown Hill Road. She said the cause of the fire remains unknown, but that it may have been caused by a heating source provided for chickens.
Neighbors had reported seeing chickens on the property prior to the fire, but Black did not see any while at the scene, and was unsure if they had survived.
The owners of the property were away at the time of the fire, but Black said she had been in touch with them since then.
The property is located near Belmont High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.