PLYMOUTH — Firefighters from two local departments responded to a kitchen fire at Boulder Point, a veteran housing community in Plymouth Thursday just before 6 a.m.
Occupants were already in mid-evacuation when crews from Plymouth and Campton-Thornton departments arrived in the early morning. Firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading beyond the kitchen.
“This was a good example of how a working fire alarm system along with decisive actions by the occupants and the fire crews minimized injuries and building damage,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Tom Morrison.
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative and the Plymouth Police department were also on the scene.
Once the building and occupants were deemed safe, the department determined that the cause of the fire was a pot of cooking oil that boiled over.
According to a press release from the Plymouth fire department, there were no injuries aside from one civilian, who was evaluated for smoke inhalation.
