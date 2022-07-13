A fast-moving thunderstorm dumped almost 1 inch of rain Tuesday across the Lakes Region afternoon, with the accompanying strong winds toppling trees and knocking down power lines in some areas.
The storm hit Laconia at about 4:45 p.m. and lasted about 30 minutes. During that time it dumped just under 1 inch — 0.96 inch — according to Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Gray, Maine.
“Central New Hampshire was hit especially hard,” Baron said.
Areas in the more southern parts of the state reported rainfall in excess of 1 inch, as well as hail.
A wind gust of 41 mph was recorded at 4:56 p.m. at the Laconia Municipal Airport in Gilford.
Scattered power outages were reported throughout the area.
Winds knocked down a power line on Morrill Street in Gilford between Stark Street and David Lewis Drive, Fire Chief Steve Carrier reported. In Laconia, a tree fell onto power lines in the Hitchinson-Gilman Street area, according to Public Works Director Wes Anderson.
Storm drains struggled to keep up with the deluge, causing minor street flooding in some areas, including North Main and New Salem streets, and in the Busy Corner area, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid, which dispatches for fire and EMS services, recorded 65 storm-related calls, according to Paul Steele Jr., deputy chief coordinator for the agency. Many of the calls were for reports of trees or wires down. Most occurred in the Newfound Lake Region, along with Meredith and Moultonborough.
Carrier said most of the calls in Gilford were due to automated fire alarms which were triggered by storm surges or power outages.
Just under 3,700 Eversource customers in the area lost power.
“The highest impacts were around the Newfound Lake area — including Bristol, Hebron, Alexandria — as well as the Gilford area,” said spokesperson William Hinkle.
The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said that as many as 8,000 of its customers were without power for a brief time. In the Lakes Region, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Center Harbor, and Meredith had the most outages, according to spokesperson Seth Wheeler. Line crews had power restored to most users by Wednesday morning, except for islands in Lake Winnipesaukee served by the Co-op.
While the rain Tuesday fell in torrents, it was nowhere near setting a record. The highest intensity rainfall recorded occurred in 1956 in Unionville, Maryland, when 1.22 inches fell in one minute, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.