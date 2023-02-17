LACONIA — Randy’s Pit Stop, a new breakfast and lunch place on Union Avenue, promises food that is what it promises to be: the baseball equivalent of a fastball right down the middle.

“Everything here tastes like what it is,” said Chris Guilmette, one of two brothers who run Randy’s. He manages the front of the shop and Kamryn Guilmette runs the kitchen. They don’t feel the need to pull any surprises, because life has enough of those, something they both know well enough.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.