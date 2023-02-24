WEIRS BEACH — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services responded to quickly contain a small diesel spill at the Lookout Lake Winnipesaukee construction site on Friday.
Early Friday morning, a 500-gallon skid tank was knocked over, rolling downhill and landing in a retention pond on site, according to Jim Martin, public information officer with NHDES. Construction crews jumped into action, Martin said, immediately calling DES and Clean Harbors.
“It doesn’t appear much diesel was released,” Martin said. Most of the spilled fuel came from the tank rolling downhill, and “its contents overall were not released into the pond.”
Crews assisted with cleanup for what Martin said is considered a minor spill. DES is not concerned about risks to local drinking or groundwater and had cleared the scene by early afternoon.
A sales representative with Lookout said the developer was aware of the situation but unavailable for comment Friday.
The development will sport 48 two- and three-story luxury condominiums overlooking the western side of Lake Winnipesaukee from the face of Tower Hill. Plans on Lookout’s website also include a clubhouse and pool.
Lookout is a project of Maggiore Companies, a real-estate development company based in Woburn, Massachusetts, with more than a dozen residential developments across New England. The Endicott Street North property was purchased in 2021 for $3.2 million.
