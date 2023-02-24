Oil spill

Environmental response vehicles were dispatched to clean up after a small diesel spill Friday at a construction site in Laconia. (Gary Geoffrey photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

WEIRS BEACH — The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services responded to quickly contain a small diesel spill at the Lookout Lake Winnipesaukee construction site on Friday. 

Early Friday morning, a 500-gallon skid tank was knocked over, rolling downhill and landing in a retention pond on site, according to Jim Martin, public information officer with NHDES. Construction crews jumped into action, Martin said, immediately calling DES and Clean Harbors. 

