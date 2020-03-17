LACONIA — In a 15-minute briefing carried live on Lakes Region Public Access, City Manager Scott Myers, School Superintendent Steve Tucker, Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, and Police Matt Canfield spoke about closings and other changes that have been put into effect in the hope of stemming the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Myers announced that the Laconia Community Center and all park houses would remain closed until April 6, when schools are scheduled to reopen.
In addition, Myers reported that the Laconia Public Library and the Goss Reading Room would be closed until further notice. Those who wish to take out books or other materials can reserve them online through the library’s website and a library staff member will bring the books out to patrons in the parking lot of the main library. A temporary library card has been posted on the website for those who do not have their own card. Those without internet access can go to the library door, tell the librarian what items they want and they will be brought out to them.
Myers said City Hall remains open as usual, though he said people are being asked to conduct as much business as they can online. He said those who need help navigating the internet for such things as renewing their motor vehicle registration, or paying their water bill, can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 603-527-1265 for assistance.
Beattie, who is also the city’s emergency management director, repeated earlier pleas that people stay home if they feel sick, and that those who think they have COVID-19 symptoms should call their primary care physician, as well as the state Department of Public Health at 603-271-4496. He repeated earlier warnings about the need for people to wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.
Tucker said remote learning for the city’s 2,000 public school students will begin Monday. He said teachers would be online interacting with their students from 8 a.m. to noon. He said teachers would spend about 30 minutes on each subject a student is taking.
Paper folders with course information as well as online devices for students will be handed out this Friday between 8 a.m. and noon, at the schools of the individual students.
Food for children who need it is being distributed via school bus on weekdays between noon and 2 p.m. In addition, grab-and-go food bags will be available at Woodland Heights Elementary School between 1 and 2 p.m.
Canfield said the Police Department is functioning pretty much as normal, but that some administrative service functions have been cut back.
Myers said officials will hold similar briefings in the days and weeks to come, as necessary.
About 470 people watched the briefing live on public access, according to Grace McNamara, LRPA’s executive director. Another 200 watched on LRPA’s Facebook page, she said.
Those who still wish to watch the briefing can do so by accessing LRPA’s video-on-demand feature at livestream.com/lrpatv/laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.