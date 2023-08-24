When Elizabeth Brothers was a young girl, she hiked Mount Chocorua with her parents one chilly day. At the summit, the family met a boy who had no warm outer layer and told Brothers and her family he was freezing. Brothers asked her parents if she could give the boy her coat.

While Brothers doesn’t remember the details too well, her father tells her the child was instantly happy when he put her jacket on. And she adds that now, her father likes to joke that she’s been giving away coats for as long as he can remember.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.