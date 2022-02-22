LACONIA — Dr. David Strang was appointed to the Gunstock Area Commission on Tuesday.
The Belknap County Delegation chose Strang, a Gilmanton resident, by a vote of nine to four votes for Heidi Preuss and four votes for Doug Lambert.
Strang will serve out the nine months remaining in the term of Brian Gallagher who abruptly resigned last month citing the growing rift between the Gunstock Commission and the delegation.
— Michael Mortensen
