District 5

Rep. Dawn Johnson, Steven Bogert, Rep. Richard Littlefield, Rep. Mike Bordes, Erica Golter are running in Belknap County District 5 for New Hampshire House.

LACONIA — Since redistricting, New Hampshire House District 5, which now includes Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6, has four seats. Five candidates are running in the Republican primary, and include incumbents Reps. Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson and Richard Littlefield. Joining the three veterans in the race are Erica Golter and Steven Bogert. The Daily Sun spoke with Bordes, Littlefield and Bogert regarding their candidacy. Golter did not return requests for comment, and Johnson declined to be interviewed for this story.

Golter's website describes her as a "home-owning, self-employed homeschooling patriot with love for New Hampshire, freedom and the Constitution." Golter's site described her as pro-Second Amendment, pro-limited government, cannabis legalization, lower taxes, education choice and an end to vaccination mandates.

