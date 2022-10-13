LACONIA — Linda French had the best french onion soup she’s ever had at Lakes Region Community College’s Community Table lunch on Thursday.
“And I’m not young, so I know,” she said.
The Community Table lunch program relaunched this week. For $15 a head, guests receive a two-course meal — with additional complimentary chef’s tastings such as dessert and an hors d’oeuvre — prepared by students of a cooking course and served by students of the dining room management course.
The meal drew alumni, college employees and community members from across the region to its tables.
“I can tell by their faces when people aren’t happy,” student server Maddie Damon chuckled. “Today, it seemed like everyone was communicating that they really liked the food.”
The latest iteration of the program, which is hosted at the college, is the first to open its doors to members of the public. In previous eras, the program has been hosted by the Belknap Mill and Shaker Village. It came home to the LRCC campus in 2018, but has been on hiatus due to the pandemic.
This term, the featured cooking course is classical cuisine. A different student chef plans the meal each week. Thursday, appetizers consisted of a warm, cheese and bacon salad or french onion soup, and entrees included boeuf bourguignon and steamed salmon.
For Damon, who currently works as a waitress in Center Harbor, the program provides the building blocks and guidance that a restaurant setting isn’t designed to provide — or able to, given workforce shortages.
“They really deliver the basics here,” she said.
Damon has always had culinary aspirations, but came to LRCC during the pandemic.
“I’ve always loved food, but I’m picky. So I’ve always wanted to discover ways to elevate the experience,” Damon said.
It was a close friend, another LRCC student, who encouraged her to sign up for the culinary arts program.
“During COVID, I needed to stay busy — and she could tell,” Damon said.
The LRCC’s robust offerings appealed to her, and she followed her friend’s advice, moving to the Lakes Region and diving into her studies just weeks before the program started.
“I could tell that [LRCC] isn’t like a lot of other community colleges back where I’m from,” Damon said. “It’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Associate professor of culinary arts William Walsh greeted guests and supported students through their first run of the program.
“The distinction of this program is that [the meal] is completely student-served and prepared,” Walsh said. “The focus is on the learning aspect. It gives them more time on their hands to make mistakes. ... That’s why they're here, to learn.”
Outside of the time students get to build experience in a work setting, the culinary arts program is designed to train them to be problem solvers.
“We can’t train them for every problem they’ll encounter,” Walsh said. “But we can help them to anticipate problems and find solutions.”
Walsh also highlighted how a culinary curriculum develops students' comfort in a range of settings, from menu development to ingredient ordering to customer service.
The Community Table lunches develop students’ ease and adeptness in customer interactions, especially for those with more experience “backstage” in the kitchen.
Serving is just a small part of what culinary arts students learn. Nevertheless, Walsh said, “It’s important to have chefs-to-be waiting tables” because it can help dissolve the barrier between the “front of the house” and the “back of the house.”
In return for a high-quality meal and, as French described it, “personable and friendly” service, guests at the Community Table help local students to refine their craft and build their confidence.
“I enjoy food and I like to help these students who work so hard,” French said. “People should really take advantage of it.”
“Oh, I’ll be back next week,” French said to her waitress, Maddie. “With friends.”
The Community Table will be open weekly on Thursdays. For more information and reservations, visit lrcc.edu/community-table.
