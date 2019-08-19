LACONIA — Firefighters from Laconia and surrounding communities fought two fires in the city over the weekend. Both fires were quickly extinguished, and damage was limited, though eight people were displaced by one of the fires.
The first fire occurred Friday, just before 4 p.m. at a 2½ story, four-unit apartment building at 71 Academy St.
The first Laconia firefighters who arrived on the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the building’s basement and first floor, prompting a second alarm for additional personnel and equipment.
Initial reports were that one person may have still been inside the building, but Laconia police were soon able to confirm that all the occupants were out of the building.
The first firefighters on the scene pulled a fire hose into the basement and were able to extinguish the fire quickly, before it had a chance to spread.
Fire was contained to the basement. The fire was caused by an overheated clothes dryer fire, Fire Department officials said. Clothes and other items that were stored next to the dryer were also burned.
The fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the building, Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said.
The Red Cross provided assistance to the eight tenants who were displaced by the fire.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday Laconia, Gilford, and Belmont firefighters were dispatched to 1187 Weirs Boulevard for a fire in Alicia’s Café.
When the fire truck and firefighters from the Weirs Beach Station arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the single-story building. As crews made access to the attic they found heavy fire, but they were able to put out the flames quickly which stopped the fire from spreading, Beattie said. The rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage.
The fire is still under investigation, but the cause appears to be accidental, Beattie said.
No firefighter was injured in the Weirs Beach fire, though one civilian was transported with a minor medical condition. Estimated was damage at $60,000, Beattie said.
At the Academy Street fire, Laconia Fire was assisted at the scene by Laconia Police, Belmont, Gilford, Meredith, Tilton-Northfield, Sanbornton, and Franklin fire departments. Laconia’s two fire stations were covered by Gilmanton, Meredith and Holderness fire departments as well as Meredith EMS.
At Weirs Beach, Laconia Fire was assisted at the scene by Laconia Police, Gilford and Belmont fire departments and Meredith EMS. Meredith and Tilton-Northfield fire departments, along with Meredith EMS provided coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.