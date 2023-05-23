LACONIA — The Daily Sun Rookies — two local residents who have never participated in a triathlon before, and signed up to do just that at the end of July — are starting to see the time left to prepare in terms of weeks instead of months. They’ve been training since February and, while they’ve both made great progress so far, they both still have some work to do.

Jeremy Hart and Lauren Howard, residents of Gilford and Laconia, respectively, have committed to competing in the Wolf Tri Festival’s Olympic-distance triathlon, held July 29 in Wolfeboro. That event starts with a 0.9-mile swim, a 19.5-mile bike ride, and then a 6.2-mile run.

