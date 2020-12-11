LACONIA — The city’s Public Works Department is restricting customer visits to its offices starting Monday due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.
“The change is to protect visitors from possible exposure and to minimize the work force’s exposure,” Public Works Director Wes Anderson said. “This is to help ensure that Public Works can minimize the impact of the virus on its ability to keep the streets open during snow and other winter storms,” he added.
Visitors who need to come to the office will now need to make an appointment, Anderson explained. Once someone with an appointment arrives at the office at 27 Bisson Ave., they will need to call the office and someone will meet the visitor at the door and let them into the building.
The DPW, along with many other municipal offices reopened in late May, subject to COVID restrictions, after being closed since late March when coronavirus started to hit the state.
The DPW office is the only municipal facility affected by the new restriction. Access to City Hall will continue to be open under a limited-access policy.
City Manager Scott Myers continues to encourage residents to use the online services to transact business as much as possible. That includes motor vehicle registration, and payment of taxes and other bills for municipal services.
Anderson noted that all DPW permits are available on the city’s website and can be submitted online. In addition, a Public Works’ dropbox located on the Strafford Street side of the building is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“COVID numbers are on the rise and it is now even more vitally important that everyone continues to social distance and limit their activities,” the newest version of the city’s online newsletter said. “With that in mind and the safety of our visitors and staff our primary concern, we are asking that whenever possible you conduct your city business online or by phone.”
The lobby of City Hall is small, and so the number of people allowed to wait inside is limited. A wait-in-your-car check-in service is now available. Those who want to use the service should call 603-387-1252 when they arrive. A staff member will then call the person to tell them it is all right to come in.
Parks and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek said no changes are expected for the recreation programs that are offered at the Laconia Community Center. But, she added, that changing circumstances surrounding the pandemic could require restrictions in the future.
