LACONIA — A local agency which provides services to people with disabilities has been hit by the coronavirus at one of its facilities, the agency’s top official reported.
“There has been an outbreak (of COVID-19) at one of our residences,” Rebecca Bryant, the president and CEO of Lakes Region Community Services, said Tuesday.
Bryant declined to elaborate except to say that the outbreak was contained.
“We will have no comment until the press release comes out,” Bryant said.
She said the agency was working with the state Department of Public Health regarding the situation, and that the release to the media would be made public Tuesday evening or sometime today (Wednesday).
According to information on its website, Lakes Region Community Services provides services to individuals with developmental disabilities or acquired brain disorders, and their families, in 24 communities in Belknap County and southern Grafton County.
