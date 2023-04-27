MEREDITH — Friends have set up a fundraising effort for Sandra Price, widow of Hayward Price.
Hayward, 80, was the victim of a fatal fire last Monday at his residence on Corliss Hill Road. Sandra was not home, having just completed hiking a month-long stretch of the Appalachian Trail, when the fire happened.
“She was actually already off the trail and was due to return home,” said their daughter, Vivian Price. “She has lost every single thing, including her car, except what was in her backpack on the Appalachian Trail.”
Vivian added that Sandra was getting off trail to rest and rehabilitate her knee. The widow is currently staying with family members. She was not available for comment.
According to Vivian, nearly 500 people attended Price’s celebration of life on Tuesday.
Hayward was the first person to have died in a house fire in Meredith since April 2010. This incident was the second of just two fires this year.
According to Fire Chief Ken Jones, there were 32 structure fires recorded last year.
“Those [numbers] take in structure fires on mutual aid calls,” said Jones. “Under the National Incident Fire Reporting System reporting guide, anything that's burning inside a structure or a chimney fire is considered to be a structure fire.”
There were also 32 structure fires recorded in 2021, and 39 in 2020.
The fire that claimed Hayward’s life is still under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.