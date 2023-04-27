MEREDITH — Friends have set up a fundraising effort for Sandra Price, widow of Hayward Price.

Hayward, 80, was the victim of a fatal fire last Monday at his residence on Corliss Hill Road. Sandra was not home, having just completed hiking a month-long stretch of the Appalachian Trail, when the fire happened.

