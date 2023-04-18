MEREDITH — One person died as a result of a fire that broke out in a home late Monday night. The identity of the deceased had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal, as well as the fire and police chiefs in Meredith, a fire was reported at 33 Corliss Hill Road at 11:40 p.m. on Monday.
Fire Chief Ken Jones said the first responder to the scene was a police officer, who arrived to find a home engulfed in flame. As a result of the officer’s account of the scene, the fire department immediately called for backup.
The building, a single-family residence constructed in 2019, according to Jones, was a two-story home with a walk-out basement. Firefighters were unable to perform a search of the home upon arrival due to the intensity of the fire. Once the blaze was under control, the deceased person, a male, was located in the garage.
An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning, which concluded that smoke inhalation was the cause of death. A positive identification has not yet been determined.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, though there’s no reason to suspect arson, according to the press release issued Tuesday. Anyone with information about the fire should contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.
Jones said it appeared two adults lived at the residence.
Meredith was assisted on the scene by firefighters from Laconia, Gilford, New Hampton, Bristol and Holderness. Crews from Sanbornton and Center Harbor provided coverage while Meredith personnel were at the scene.
The last time there was a fire fatality in Meredith was in April 2010, according to Jones.
