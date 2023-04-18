33 Corliss Hill Road

One person is dead after a fire at 33 Corliss Hill Road in Meredith, reported at 11:40 p.m. on Monday. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — One person died as a result of a fire that broke out in a home late Monday night. The identity of the deceased had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal, as well as the fire and police chiefs in Meredith, a fire was reported at 33 Corliss Hill Road at 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

