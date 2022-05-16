LACONIA — The Laconia Country Club and Laconia Historical and Museum Society will hold a photo ID and interview day – where members of the public are invited to identify people they know in historical photos as well as share personal histories – on Saturday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the LCC clubhouse on Elm Street.
The event is part of the 100th Project, a partnership between LCC and LHMS to collect and develop a complete historical account of the country club to commemorate its centennial anniversary this year. Members of the public are invited to LCC to contribute to the project both by sharing personal memories and mementos and by adding to the gathering of historical information by identifying the people in and sharing background, when possible, for photos and items already collected.
The LCC clubhouse burned down in 1965, and many, though not all, of the club’s historical records up to that time were consumed by the fire. The effort to organize and retell the history of LCC and its membership therefore takes on special significance – as well as added challenges.
Though LCC is now a private club, for much of its history since its 1922 founding, memberships were available to the public. LCC and LHMS welcome those with any connection to the club’s past, whether they or relatives were members, a caddy, groundskeeper, guest or pro, or even if they attended an event at the club, to come to the photo ID and interview day and share their story.
More information about the event and the 100th Project can be found at the LHMS Facebook page as well as laconiahistory.org and more information about LCC can be found at laconiacountryclub.com. To set up a brief interview to share your story at the event, or to arrange a different way to share information with the 100th Project if you cannot attend, contact Tara Shore with LHMS at tshore0211@gmail.com.
