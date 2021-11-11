LACONIA — A former Laconia pastor is being honored by the city for his support of the performing arts.
Next Wednesday has been proclaimed Father Adrien Longchamps Day in recognition of his support of musical programs offered by the Laconia Putnam Fund. The observance has been scheduled to coincide with the first anniversary of Longchamps’ death.
The proclamation, which was signed by Mayor Andrew Hosmer and endorsed by the full City Council at Monday’s City Council meeting, commends Longchamps for offering the use of Sacred Heart Church for six Putnam Fund concerts by noted singers during his time as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish between 1998 and 2009.
The proclamation praised Longchamps for “his invaluable support of the Laconia Putnam Fund shows and the citizens of Laconia by providing a large-capacity venue for numerous special shows. Without his support and that of the Sacred Heart Parish, these shows would not have been possible.”
Until the Colonial Theatre reopened this year, Sacred Heart church was the largest gathering place in the city, with a capacity of about 700 people.
