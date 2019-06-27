LACONIA — City Hall will be open for extended hours on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, beginning on July 2.
The offices of the city clerk, tax collector, licensing and planning, zoning and code will be open until 6 p.m. on those.
The extended hours will allow residents to register vehicles, obtain vital records, pay property taxes, apply for or pick up building permits, and receive assistance with zoning questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.