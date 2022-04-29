LACONIA — The cost of parking on Lakeside Avenue in Weirs Beach is set to increase to $2 per hour this summer, doubling the current rate of $1.
At its April 25 meeting, City Council settled on a proposed increase to $2, amending a recommendation to increase the rate by 25% to $1.25.
The original proposal was brought to City Council by the Department of Public Works. The Council said it is increasing the hourly fee to cover maintenance and repair costs of the parking kiosk payment system and to adapt to inflation. The rate of parking at Endicott Rock Park at Weirs Beach is set to increase as well from its current rate of $2 to $2.50 per hour, the amount recommended by the Department of Public Works.
According to Director of Public Works Wesley Anderson, the recommendation for the new fees was made in conjunction with the City Manager’s office to adjust the rate for inflation.
The higher figure was introduced by Councilor Robert Soucy, and was supported by all Council members, including Councilor Bruce Cheney whose ward includes these parking areas. The proposed changes have not yet been passed by the Council, and there will be an opportunity for public comment on the amendment at the next City Council meeting on May 9.
The Weirs Action Committee said in an email that it is against the increase.
“I don’t think people shop recreation areas based on the fees,” for parking, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said while the council weighed whether the amended fee would be too high.
According to City Manager Scott Myers, the city budget projected that parking on Lakeside Avenue would bring in $150,000 during the 2021-2022 fiscal year concluding on July 1, about $117,000 of which has been collected to-date.
Parking fees in these areas are in effect, according to City Code Chapter 221-41, from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Columbus Day, and are enforced from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. To read the full parking code, visit ecode360.com/15050103.
