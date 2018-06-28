CONWAY — Edie DesMarais, representing Wolfeboro, and Jerry Knirk, representing Tamworth, Albany, Freedom and Madison, are among the slate of candidates supported by the Carroll County Democratic Committee as residents prepare for the 2018 elections.
All of the incumbent Democratic state representatives are running for re-election. Others include Ed Butler of Harts Location in District 7, representing Harts Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Conway, Chatham, Eaton, Freedom, Madison, Albany and Tamworth.
Others in The Sun’s coverage area are Susan Ticehurst, running with Rep. Jerry Knirk for the two seats representing District 3 (Freedom, Albany, Tamworth and Madison). Paul Punturieri, John Morrissey and Caroline Nesbit are running in a primary for the two seats representing District 4 (Moultonborough, Tuftonboro and Sandwich).
Rep. Edie DesMarais and Dave Owen are running for the two seats representing District 6 (Wolfeboro). Representative Ed Butler is running for re-election to the one seat representing District 7 (Harts Location, Bartlett, Jackson, Conway, Chatham, Eaton, Freedom, Albany, Madison and Tamworth), and Dick Stuart of Sandwich is running in District 8 (Sandwich, Moultonborough, Tuftonboro, Effingham, Ossipee, Wakefield and Brookfield).
For the New Hampshire State Senate, Chris Meier of North Conway is running to replace Sen. Jeb Bradley in District 3 (all of Carroll County plus Middleton, Milton and Waterville Valley).
“Having one contested primary on the Democratic side in Carroll County is historic; having two is game-changing,” said Chairman Corbett. “For so long we’ve struggled to find one candidate for each House seat. Thanks to the outrage at the current administration, we have countless new faces stepping up to get involved in the political process and running for office.”
