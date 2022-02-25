The following town-by-town listings show who will be in contested races on municipal ballots for Election Day.
Ashland
Selectboard for three years: Charles A. Bozzello, Rebecca L. Hartley.
Budget Committee for three years: David L. Ruell, David Unangst.
Belmont
Selectboard for three years: Justin David Borden, Jon Pike.
Budget Committee for three years (four seats): Mark Ekberg, Tracey LeClair, Ronald Mitchell, Fred Wells, Albert Akerstrom.
Cemetery Trustee for three years: Kyle Dodge, Andrea Lubiens.
Bristol
Selectboard for three years (two seats): Richard Talbot, Carroll M. Brown Jr., Steven Coffill, Leslie Dion, William “Bill” Dowey, Randall Kelley, Danica Spain.
Gilford
Budget committee (three seats): Johnna-Dee Davis, Gaye Fedorchak, Stephen Peterson, Dorothy Piquado, Kevin Shea.
Groton
Planning Board for three years: David M. Madden, Kristina Lyn Madden.
Zoning Board for three years: Glen R. Hansen, Peter W. Smith.
Hill
Selectboard for three years: Frank Razzaboni, Stephen Thomson.
Cemetery Trustee for three years: Shaun Bresnahan, Frank Marsh.
School Board for three years: Lee Herterich, Michele Munson.
Meredith
Selectboard for three years (two seats): Liz Rohdenburg, Steve Aiken, Jonathan James, Dara McCue.
Library Trustee for three years (two seats): Sarah A. Johnson, Dara McCue, Margaret Cross.
New Hampton
Selectboard for three years: Bruce Harvey, Maurice Schofield
Inter-Lakes School District
School Board for three years — Center Harbor: Charles G. Hanson, Jamie A. Moore; Meredith: Mark B. Billings, Kirsten E. Williams, Mark D. Anderson; Sandwich: Duncan E. Porter.
School Board At-Large for one year: Howard N. Cunningham, Rachel C. Xavier, Stacy L.. Bivolcic.
Newfound Area School District
School Board — Alexandria: Kimberly Bliss, Danielle Reed; Bridgewater: Aubrey Freedman, Dominic Halle, Heather Bragdon.
Pemi-Baker Regional School District
School Board for three years — Plymouth: Greg Aprilliano, John Randlett; Wentworth: Bernice Sullivan, Omer Ahern Jr.
