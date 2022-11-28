Diana Nobrega founded Lakes Region Bracelet because she was looking for an opportunity to get more involved with supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation and because she had been in search of a Lakes Region-specific jewelry brand for daily wear. (Courtesy photo)
Musician and contestant on NBC's "The Voice" Morgan Myles showes off a ring from Lakes Region Bracelet. (Courtesy photo)
The water drop design of Diana Nobrega's pieces is an homage to the Lakes Region. (Courtesy photo)
Diana Nobrega founded Lakes Region Bracelet because she was looking for an opportunity to get more involved with supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation and because she had been in search of a Lakes Region-specific jewelry brand for daily wear. (Courtesy photo)
For Diana Nobrega, founding Lakes Region Bracelet wove two goals into one.
Ever since participating in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Nashville with her fiance John Surabian, Nobrega had wanted to do more for the organization. As someone who had worked with kids her whole life as a teacher and who raised a child with health problems, its mission resonated powerfully with her, but she didn’t feel like she had the resources to take it on.
Meanwhile, when looking for a birthday gift for her fiance’s daughter, who has a deep love for the Lakes Region, Nobrega tried without success to find locally made, sustainable and area-specific jewelry that fit her vision.
“So my fiance said to me, ‘Well, why don't you design something? You could design something and sell it,’” Nobrega said. “Then I had the idea that we could make this into something for Make-A-Wish.”
She sketched up some designs, found a manufacturer, started marketing and, before long, her jewelry appeared in five stores across the region.
The stainless steel jewelry features a water drop design inspired by local lakes and is designed for daily wear in the shower and, of course, on regular swims.
Fifteen percent of net sales go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation: in its five years of business, Lakes Region Bracelet has raised $12,000. Nobrega, who still works as a teacher, hopes one day the venture can become her full-time focus.
Surabian, who is a musician in addition to his work as a firefighter in Massachusetts, introduced Nobrega to Morgan Myles, an aspiring musician from Nashville. Myles fell in love the brand and, throughout her run on NBC’s "The Voice," has been wearing and promoting it as the season airs.
Myles shared her passion for jewelry that supports a cause on her Instagram page.
“It’s about strength, it’s about resilience, and I’m very proud to wear it,” Myles said, showcasing a droplet-shaped ring from Lakes Region Bracelet.
Other famous faces have patronized the business as well, including Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, musician Lindsay Lou, New England Patriots cheerleaders, news anchors for WBZ and other Boston stations, members of the Boston Celtics Junior Dancers and former "Voice" contestant Michelle Brooks Thompson.
Most important, though, the business wrote in an email to The Sun, “are the everyday people that have supported us from day 1. The list is even more lengthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.