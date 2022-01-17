LACONIA — Sunday night, Concord Hospital – Laconia suffered a burst water pipe in their fire suppression system. The hospital responded by email to questions regarding the incident.
According to Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Donovan, the burst occurred above the elevator shaft where the south tower and west tower merge.
“These are some of the oldest parts of the building,” Donovan explained, saying that repairs are not yet underway. “The damage has been cleared and space is being dried out. Once that work is complete, we will consider necessary repairs to the facility.”
Donovan said that the burst pipe will not drastically affect the hospital’s operational efficiency.
“Fortunately, the burst pipe did not impact much in the way of clinical or patient care space. Support, administrative and storage spaces were primarily impacted. Patient care has been and will continue to be provided as usual,” Donovan said. “I’d like to thank our quick thinking staff and the dedicated members of the Laconia Fire Department who came to our aid. While we wish this never happened, it was great to see the teamwork of all involved.”
