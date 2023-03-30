LACONIA — Following two-and-a-half hours of presentations and discussion, the Belknap County Delegation passed the county budget of $33 million Wednesday night. The vote, 12 in favor and four opposed, with one abstention and one member absent, approved the budget, despite attempts by Rep. Barbara Comtois (R-Barnstead) to amend a multitude of line items at the eleventh hour. Comtois has expressed concerns with transparency and participation, and general frustration with the increased county taxes that come with this year's budget.

“Last night it wasn’t really a discussion,” Comtois said Thursday. “It was a lecture-style presentation of the budget. That didn’t serve the taxpayers since there was no real discussion, especially for the new people on the delegation. They didn’t have a chance to discuss the numbers in depth. Basically, seven out of 18 decided what the numbers were going to be, and then lectured on what they would be.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.