MEREDITH — Among the landscapes and portraits lining the walls of the Galleries on 30 Main, one wall is dedicated to something different. Here, an eclectic collection of colorful animal portraits and detailed renderings of food share a tight space.

“It’s kind of a little space, but I have a lot of little stuff,” said Brittany Vallar, the painter behind the acrylic images. Vallar’s work has been featured at the Belknap Mill, and can be spotted around the Lakes Region. Her subject matter ranges from stark New Hampshire winter landscapes and animal portraits, to skulls and even science fiction and fantasy images. Although Vallar didn’t start painting until her first year of college, she’s been interested in art since childhood. 

