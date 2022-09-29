MEREDITH — Among the landscapes and portraits lining the walls of the Galleries on 30 Main, one wall is dedicated to something different. Here, an eclectic collection of colorful animal portraits and detailed renderings of food share a tight space.
“It’s kind of a little space, but I have a lot of little stuff,” said Brittany Vallar, the painter behind the acrylic images. Vallar’s work has been featured at the Belknap Mill, and can be spotted around the Lakes Region. Her subject matter ranges from stark New Hampshire winter landscapes and animal portraits, to skulls and even science fiction and fantasy images. Although Vallar didn’t start painting until her first year of college, she’s been interested in art since childhood.
“I have a brother who is 11 years older than me, he was an artist as well,” Vallar recalled. “He did a lot of ink drawings and sketches, and I [said], ‘I want to be just like my brother when I grow up!’”
For a time, Vallar followed in his footsteps, embracing drawing from an early age. Her aunt also influenced her with a copy of a book called "A to Z Animals."
“I think I read that thing cover to cover at least a thousand times,” Vallar said, while working on a painting of a crane. “I’ve always been a really big animal lover, so painting animals is sort of a way I can appreciate them.”
Vallar’s animal images are highly detailed, featuring meticulously-laid feathers and highly textured scales. Her use of acrylics allows Vallar to layer and experiment with slightly unconventional colors, resulting in vibrant and striking renderings.
In addition to her animals and landscapes, Vallar is also a self-professed science fiction and fantasy enthusiast.
“I’ll do knights' helmets, potion bottles, wizard towers ... I paint whatever I feel like that day because it’s not my main job, I’m not doing this for the cash and I can do whatever I want,” Vallar said. “That’s the fun part about painting more so as a hobby, and people decided they liked it and wanted to start buying stuff and I [thought] ‘Cool! Even better.’”
Vallar is also known for her renderings of human skulls, ranging from the fantastical to catacomb-like depictions. While she hasn’t pushed the skulls too hard onto the gallery scene, she’s managed to find a market for them, as well.
“People really like that,” Vallar said. “I think it’s because it’s not something that’s common up here. I’m just glad I can do what I like and people still want it."
Despite her skill and expertise with a brush, Vallar didn’t come into the medium fully until her college years. Up until that point, Vallar drew, like her brother. His experience as an aspiring professional artist greatly influenced her academic pursuits.
“My brother graduated during the recession in 2008, he was a graphic design major, and I watched him struggle to get work,” Vallar said. “I didn’t want to try and repeat that. So I [thought], ‘OK maybe this isn’t a good career decision.' So I went as an undecided major.”
Vallar took a wide variety of classes, and eventually the stress started to build up.
“I was getting really overwhelmed with classes and I just needed some sort of outlet that wasn’t reading textbooks 24/7 and I started watching Bob Ross,” Vallar said. “He made me feel like I could do anything. I picked up a brush and started painting and I just kind of haven’t stopped.”
Vallar continued to paint and eventually left college after completing her first year, stating she had absolutely no idea what she was doing there and didn’t think it was wise to keep spending money on classes.
After leaving school, Vallar pursued a variety of odd jobs before eventually landing a full-time, remote position with Southern New Hampshire University. There, she also started taking classes again, but with more direction — this time with a focus on creative writing.
“I started going to school for liberal arts, then creative writing,” Vallar said. “One day I’d love to write my own book and then illustrate it, as well. That’s my life goal.”
To see more of Vallar's work, find her on Instagram and TikTok @bval_artwork.
