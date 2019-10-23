LACONIA — A bomb squad has blown up a suspicious device that was found between two vehicles in the downtown Bank of New Hampshire parking lot on Wednesday afternoon, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield.
Canfield said that, although an X-ray indicated that it was a hoax, the device was destroyed as a precaution on Wednesday evening.
There have been no arrests, but police are pursuing leads, including a review of surveillance video.
Police evacuated about 20 people from the bank after the discovery of the device, which Canfield described as yellow, with batteries and wires wrapped in tape.
This is the third incident of a suspicious device in recent weeks.
On Sept. 30, a pipe bomb was discovered at Bartlett Beach and the State Police bomb squad disassembled it.
On Sept. 16, a chemical bomb was found in the parking lot at the Belknap County Courthouse. The bomb squad removed it and detonated it at another location.
