WOLFEBORO -- The body of a Meredith man was discovered in the Pine Hill Cemetery on Monday, and police are treating the death as suspicious.
An autopsy for William Murray, 52, has been conducted, according to a press release issued late Tuesday night by the office of the Attorney General. The cause of Murray’s death is being withheld at this time.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Sergeant Kelly Healey of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.
