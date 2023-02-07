Alex Ray, Susan Mathison and two partners in social activism have been to Ukraine three times in the past year on missions to save and soothe thousands of children displaced by the ongoing conflict with Russia.

They travel in a military convoy, bringing food, sleeping bags, generators, warm clothes and gifts purchased with funds they have raised, as air raid sirens and chaos surround them. They see terrified, cold and hungry children, living without heat or electricity in abandoned buildings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.