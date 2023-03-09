BELMONT — After approving last year to expand the selectboard from three members to five, voters now have the task of selecting a total of three candidates: one to a one-year term, and two to a standard three-year seat.

Voters will have a chance to make their selections Tuesday, March 14, when polls will be open at Belmont High School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Belmont Selectboard declines grant for six firefighters, asks for two instead

