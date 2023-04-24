BELMONT — Text messages between Selectboard Chair Ruth Mooney and Fire Chief Mike Newhall show derogatory remarks made by Mooney last month. The text chain was uncovered by selectboard candidate Brian Gardiner, who obtained copies of the messages through a Right to Know request to the town after he was tipped off about the exchange. The messages were sent between March 1 and April 5.

Mooney: Ok, I went to candidate’s night and I just need to know who is Gardiner guy is. Big on spending money for the fire department but not impressed.... Is your department supporting this guy????? [sic]

Newhall: I do not think so. He is a little over the top. 

...

Mooney: Well after listening to this Gardiner tonight I’m not sure who is more mentally challenged he or his son.

