BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 117 calls for service during the week-long period ending Friday.
Two people were arrested.
Bryan A. Coakley, 33, of 172 North Main St., in Middleborough, Massachusetts, was arrested for driving with a revoked or suspended license.
Steven E. Neumyer, 31, of 13 Summit Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Police investigated six traffic accidents — three on Laconia Road (Route 106), two on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and one on Fuller Street.
Police investigated reports of assault on Eero Drive and at Belmont High School.
The report of a burglary at Lakes Region Manufacturing was investigated.
Five disturbances were reported — two on Laconia Road (Route 106), two on Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), and one on Wakeman Road.
Police investigated reports of criminal threatening at Belmont High School, and Laconia Road (Route 106).
A theft at a Brown Hill Road address was reported.
