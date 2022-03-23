BELMONT — It’s been about two weeks since an apartment fire at 18 Judkins Drive, Unit #4, displaced four families and destroyed one unit. According to Belmont’s Assistant Fire Chief Deborah Black, the fire investigation is concluded. The cause is undetermined, but the fire, which took place on March 7, was deemed accidental.
