Judkins fire remains

An investigation into the fire that displaced four families from this building on Judkins Drive on March 7 has concluded that it was accidental in nature. (Jon Decker photo/The Laconia Daily Sun)

BELMONT — It’s been about two weeks since an apartment fire at 18 Judkins Drive, Unit #4, displaced four families and destroyed one unit. According to Belmont’s Assistant Fire Chief Deborah Black, the fire investigation is concluded. The cause is undetermined, but the fire, which took place on March 7, was deemed accidental.

 

 

 

