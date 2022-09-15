Sheriff candidates

Mike MacFadzen, left, ran in the Belknap County Sheriff primary race against incumbent Bill Wright. Wright won by less than 200 votes.

The race for Belknap County sheriff was one of the tightest — if not the tightest — race in the county's primary election this year. So far, as the votes are being confirmed, it appears that incumbent and first-term Sheriff Bill Wright was the victor, by a narrow margin of less than 200 votes over Mike MacFadzen, director of Belknap County Restorative Justice.

At the time of this writing, the official tally was 4,942 to 4,790, favoring Wright over MacFadzen.

