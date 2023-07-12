LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire broke ground on its new downtown headquarters Wednesday morning, just over a month after it launched a revamped branding. 

The new building will feature a brick and granite design that mirrors the downtown palette. Being constructed side by side with the bank’s current headquarters, staff will be able to continue their work in the current building until the new one is completed in fall 2024. The old building, where the bank has been since the early 1970s, will then be demolished.

