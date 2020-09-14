MEREDITH — A man who died last week after being pulled from the waters off Bear Island was identified Monday by the New Hampshire Marine Patrol as John R. Lawhon, of London, England.
Patrol Capt. Tim Dunleavy said Lawhon was a seasonal resident of Bear Island.
Shortly after 7 p.m. last Wednesday, Lawhon was swimming parallel to shore, as was his nightly habit, when he began to struggle, Dunleavy said.
His wife yelled for help and neighbors swam out, pulled him to shore and started CPR, which paramedics continued when they arrived, but Lawhon could not be revived.
His name was withheld initially to allow time to contact family members.
— Rick Green
