The Natural Pickle

Employee Jeremy Barbour, left, stands with Ryan McCourt, founder of The Natural Pickle, at their location in Laconia. The Natural Pickle is open for business, but will celebrate its official grand opening Feb. 24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. McCourt stated that he will offer 20% off on gift cards. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.

The Natural Pickle, a breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go place, is located at the acute corner of Court and Academy streets, in a 100-plus-year-old building, first constructed as a service station, and most recently the site of a coffee shop.

