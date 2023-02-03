Employee Jeremy Barbour, left, stands with Ryan McCourt, founder of The Natural Pickle, at their location in Laconia. The Natural Pickle is open for business, but will celebrate its official grand opening Feb. 24, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. McCourt stated that he will offer 20% off on gift cards. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
The Natural Pickle, a breakfast and lunch, grab-and-go place, is located at the acute corner of Court and Academy streets, in a 100-plus-year-old building, first constructed as a service station, and most recently the site of a coffee shop.
McCourt picked a pickle for his branding because he said it represents his food philosophy.
Most pickles sold in stores today are packed in vinegar, preferred by modern industrial food producers because it makes the product more shelf-stable. But that’s not the only way to make pickles. And, McCourt would argue, it isn’t the best choice. He prefers pickles packed in a simple salt brine, which allows for natural fermentation, and is better for the eater, he said, as it’s less acidic and provides beneficial bacteria.
The pickle is a symbol of what McCourt is trying to do — offer a prepared food option for people who don’t want to choose between convenience and health.
“The whole idea is keeping things in their natural process,” McCourt said.
Vegetables used are organic “as much as possible,” he said, and meats are provided by a vendor that eschews nitrates, nitrites and antibiotics, and pledges that the animals were humanely raised.
Yet, he’s been able to build a menu that is on par with prices at other sandwich shops, despite his more exacting ingredient list. The lunch items fall within the $10-$13 range.
“We want to give you premium products, premium service, at an affordable price,” McCourt said.
The idea for the new business grew out of a grab-and-go case he added to Sunflower shortly after coming to the store, McCourt said. He had customers who wanted a quick and easy morning or mid-day meal that was aligned with their health goals, and they snapped up as many sandwiches as he could make.
He’s hoping his new shop will service those customers, as well as a new clientele who are too busy to even pull into Sunflower’s parking lot.
The space inside 92 Court St. was completely renovated for the new venture, with a particular eye for customer velocity. Patrons can come in, get a cup of coffee, grab a sandwich out of the prepared case, and be out the door again in a minute or less, McCourt said. Or, if they want something made fresh to order, they can step up to a service station — or punch their order into a self-serve kiosk. An espresso machine is on hand for a full line of coffee drinks. Boba-style teas will be added once warm weather returns.
One thing that The Natural Pickle doesn’t have is a lot of tables. There are only three, indicating that McCourt expects the vast majority of his customers to get their food and then hit the bricks.
The Natural Pickle will hold a grand opening and unveil an expanded menu soon, but is already open — and already building a regular customer base.
“I know I can hit this out of the park,” McCourt said.
