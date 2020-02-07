LACONIA — Two artists from St. Petersburg, Florida, brought their touring display of Donald Trump busts to Laconia on Friday, their way of expressing dismay with the way the President has conducted himself since being elected in 2016.
Sculptor Mike Elwell said he and fellow sculptor Scott Joseph Moore wanted to make a statement but did not have the money to make a huge campaign contribution. They decided to put their skills to work instead, and created a Trump bust that faithfully depicted the President — but then added the message “A Useful Idiot — Thanks, Putin.”
That led them to create 11 more.
“We wanted to make it a joke,” Elwell said. “Nothing bothers him more than being made fun of.”
Moore said they started their project, Artists Against Trump, four months ago, and in January set up a trailer to allow them to take the busts on tour around the country, stopping at political events such as the gathering at the home of Carlos Cardona in Laconia.
The display will remain in Laconia, at 1487 Old North Main St., through the weekend.
“We’re looking at it as a tool for whatever Democratic candidate ends up running against Trump,” he said.
Elwell noted that they are not supporting any particular Democratic candidate at this point, and just want to be available at events.
Moore said he has in mind a 13th bust that would be a little scarier and hopes to get Stephen King to buy into the project.
Assisting them in creating the busts is Moore’s son, Chris, and painter Dione, who does the finish work on the sculptures to bring them to life.
While the first bust was a straightforward likeness of Donald Trump, the others are more caricatures of him, highlighting what they describe as “the more notable occasions during the Trump presidency” in a way that is both “amusing and educational.”
“We just want to get it before the people,” said Moore, noting that they also have a website, AntiTrumpBust.com.
