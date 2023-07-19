LACONIA — Year after year, the sailing event in memory of a young boy who died from a rare cancer raises more money than it did before. The 10th Annual JBT Regatta, held this weekend at the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club, is no different.

Jesse Thompson, one of the organizers of the event, said some checks are still arriving with donations, but he’s confident in saying, “We’re going to finish up around $125,000,” which is about $10,000 ahead of last year’s figure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.