ALTON — Lightning is being blamed for a house fire that firefighters from Alton and surrounding communities battled Monday afternoon.
Alton Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:21 p.m. Monday to a house at 15 Stage Road.
The initial caller reported that lightning had struck the roof of the single-family, one-story house, and smoke was coming from the ridge.
Firefighters removed the house’s metal roofing in order to gain access to the burning shingles underneath. A heavy tarp was placed inside the building to protect the floor and valuables. Family heirlooms were removed to prevent damage, according to the Fire Department.
The fire was under control at 4:55 p.m.
Mutual aid assistance was provided by the Wolfeboro, New Durham, Barnstead, Farmington, Gilmanton, and Gilford fire departments, and Stewart’s Ambulance.
No injuries were reported.
Damage to the house was estimated at $50,000, but the Fire Department said the house was still safe to occupy.
