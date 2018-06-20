TILTON — Tilton police believe that alcohol was a factor in a Monday-morning accident in which a TruGreen landscaping truck plunged into the Winnipesaukee River.
Police said the truck, driven by Thomas O’Reilly, 45, of Auburn, Massachusetts, clipped another vehicle at a stop light at the intersection of Park and Main streets before leaving the roadway and ending up in the river.
A bystander helped O’Reilly out of the partially submerged truck and he was treated at Franklin Regional Hospital. No word was available on his condition, but other bystanders said he did not appear to be seriously injured.
Police said the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was called to the scene due to possible water contamination from the fertilizer the truck was carrying.
Rusty’s Towing removed the truck and an attached trailer from the river. Police detoured traffic around the scene of the 8:54 a.m. accident for more than three hours.
The accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.